All Galway trains sold out for All-Ireland Final
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
All Galway trains are now sold out for All Ireland Final Day this Sunday.
Irish Rail says the five morning services, which includes three additional specials, from Galway to Dublin are sold out.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It’s also reminding people that pre-booking is essential for trips on Saturday evening, and for return trips on Sunday and Monday.
Customers are warned that no tickets will be on sale at station, and that ticketholders must travel on the specific train booked.
Irish Rail is pulling out all the stops to show its support for the team by arranging for the railway bridge in Athlone to be lit with Galway colours.
The post All Galway trains sold out for All-Ireland Final appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Character and attention to detail defines magnificent Headford property
This beautiful family home has been lovingly built and detailed to providing one of the best prop...
Red card for mobile sauna plans at Renville Pier in Oranmore
Plans for mobile sauna units at Renville Pier in Oranmore have been shown the red card by county ...
Report finds E coli failures at multiple South Galway private water schemes
A report has found that a number of private group drinking water schemes in South Galway had E co...
Ireland’s oldest man, Roscahill’s Martin McEvilly turns 108 today
Ireland’s oldest man, who was born in Roscahill, has turned 108 years today. (FRI) Martin M...
Galway need season’s best to overcome Tipp challenge
By Eanna O’Reilly THE Galway senior camogie team travel to Nowlan Park on Saturday for their b...
Injured jockey Graham Lee to benefit from big Summer Festival Ball during race week
By John McIntyre OVER 500 people will attend a big fund-raising ball in the Galmont Hotel on t...
Richard is Moving On at Oughterard gallery
Moving On, a solo exhibition by artist Richard Ward, will bring the Oughterard Courthouse Arts Pr...
Ballinderreen tunes up for weekend music festival
The South Galway Bay Music Festival which is returning for its third year, is promising three nig...
United bid to improve poor record against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds
GALWAY people everywhere will be hoping to hear the words to the song N17 being belted out in cel...