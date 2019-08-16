‘All clear’ on tap water supply despite reports of sickness

Galway City Tribune – Irish Water has moved to reassure the public that the city’s water supply is safe to drink, despite several complaints about discolouration, taste and at least two people falling ill.

Residents in Shantalla and Knocknacarra have contacted the Galway City Tribune complaining they became nauseous after consuming tap water in their homes in the past few days. Both were adamant the water was the cause of their sickness.

Several other city residents have complained that the water from taps was ‘funny looking’, discoloured, and tasted of chemicals, possibly chlorine. Galway City Council has also received some complaints about taste and discolouration of the water from the city’s water supply.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said heavy rain in the past week led to a change in the ‘raw untreated water quality’ at Terryland Water Treatment Plant, which supplies the city. However, the utility insisted that water leaving Terryland is safe to drink.

In response to queries from this newspaper, Irish Water said: “The Terryland Water Treatment Plant provides safe and secure water for the homes, businesses, and other users across Galway City.”

