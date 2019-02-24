All change at the Abbey as parish ceases to exist

The first Franciscan Parish in Ireland is to cease existence with the announcement that St Francis’ Parish in Galway City is to be subsumed into the Cathedral Parish.

A letter from the Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly was read out at all masses on Sunday, informing Mass-goers of the decision, ahead of the parish’s official closure on March 1.

“The Franciscan Fathers have faithfully served their commitment to the Parish of St Francis over the past 38 years. Now, a time has come when – because of lack of personnel – they are unable to give this parish the attention it requires,” said Bishop Kelly.

“Consequently, their Provincial Fr Aidan McGrath OFM advised me that they can no longer continue to take responsibility for the administration for the parish.”

However, it was made clear that the Franciscan Fathers are not leaving Galway and will continue to provide Masses and devotions at the Abbey.

All parish administration will be transferred to the Cathedral meaning that baptisms, first communions, confirmations, marriages and funerals will take place there.

The Parish Registers of St Francis will also move across the Corrib, while all certificates normally issued by the St Francis’ will now be issued from the Cathedral.

Bishop Kelly explained how St Francis’ was established almost 40 years ago to serve the needs of a growing city – at a time when there were only four parishes in Galway City.

“A notable increase in the population of the city around that time prompted Bishop Michael Browne, with the agreement of the Parish Priests and religious superiors, to commit some of the parishes to the care of the Religious Orders and constitute those churches as parish churches.

“The Jesuit, Augustinian, Dominican and Franciscan Parishes were thereby formed on February 14, 1971, and the Abbey became the first Franciscan Parish in Ireland,” said Bishop Kelly.

An open meeting was held for St Francis’ parishioners on January 8 and it was the unanimous decision of those in attendance that this was the correct action to take.

Bishop Kelly asked for their understanding and co-operation as these changes took place.

“I want to thank the people of the Parish of St Francis for your loyalty and support, and to all who will be affected by the changes I ask for your understanding and co-operation.

“This is an opportunity to enrich the two parishes which will be affected by the union. May the new united parish be an added strength within the diocese and in our preparation for the future,” concluded Bishop Kelly’s letter.

St Francis’ Parish had taken in most of Woodquay and Eglinton Street, stretching down as far as the Salmon Weir Bridge – with a population of less than 500 parishioners.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Galway told the Galway City Tribune that the lack of residential housing in the area covered by the parish meant “it didn’t make sense” to have a separate parish.

“If you look at the Cathedral, it can seat 2,500 people. That means if you had four masses there on a Sunday, that would be 10,000 people,” he added.

The spokesperson said this particular closure was not an indication of the lack of vocations, but rather that there was a surplus of churches.

“There is definitely a decline in vocations. We don’t have enough priests to serve the number of churches but we probably have enough priests to serve the needs of people,” he said adding that there was a proliferation of “legacy” churches rather than a shortage of priests.