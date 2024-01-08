  • Services

Services

Aldi to create 70 new jobs in Galway this month

Published:

Aldi to create 70 new jobs in Galway this month
Share story:

Aldi is to create 70 new jobs in Galway this month

The supermarket chain has announced plans to hire over 70 people across its 11 Galway stores


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It opened its first Galway store in 2000, and now has 161 stores nationwide

ALDI is the first supermarket in Ireland to adopt the Living Wage recommendations in 2024, and it will begin next month

The post Aldi to create 70 new jobs in Galway this month appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway research finds using phones at work reduces stress

Researchers at the University of Galway have found that using smartphones at work can reduce stre...

no_space
Galway city labelled ‘clean’ and Ballybane ‘moderately littered’ in IBAL rankings

Galway city has retained its ‘clean’ status in 19th position in the Irish Business Against Litter...

no_space
10% less properties for sale in Galway at the end of 2023

There were 717 properties for sale in Galway at the end of Q4 2023 – a decrease of 10% over...

no_space
President Higgins tributes local historian Peadar O’Dowd

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to Galway historian and writer Peadar O’Dowd, ...

no_space
Galway County Registrar asked to change locations of polling stations

The Labour Party in Galway West has recommended changes to the location of city polling stations ...

no_space
Galway man awarded Pope’s medal for 20 years’ service

A special Bene Merenti medal from Pope Francis has been presented to a Galwayman for more than 20...

no_space
Dedicated footpaths team ‘could reduce compensation claims’

Sinn Féin would push for the appointment of a crew dedicated to footpath maintenance and repair i...

no_space
League winning Galway United FC Men’s Team are to get a Mayoral Reception tomorrow

The Galway United FC Men’s Team is to be given a Mayoral Reception tomorrow. Mayor Eddie Ho...

no_space
Engineers warn that Climate change may lead to worsening of Connemara’s Roads.

Climate change may lead to a worsening in the quality of roads in Connemara, according to enginee...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up