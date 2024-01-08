Aldi to create 70 new jobs in Galway this month
Aldi is to create 70 new jobs in Galway this month
The supermarket chain has announced plans to hire over 70 people across its 11 Galway stores
It opened its first Galway store in 2000, and now has 161 stores nationwide
ALDI is the first supermarket in Ireland to adopt the Living Wage recommendations in 2024, and it will begin next month
