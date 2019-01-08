Aldi submits planning application for new store in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A planning application for an Aldi foodstore in Tuam town has been submitted to the county council.

The company is seeking planning permission for the discount foddstore with off-licence at a site at Glynns Hardware at Townparks.

The development will involve the construction of a discount supermarket with 97 car parking spaces.

It would mean the demolition of existing building and structures at the site.

