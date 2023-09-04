Aldi seeks permission to increase opening hours in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermarket chain Aldi is seeking planning permission to extend its opening hours at the Athenry store.

It wants to bring the shop in line with other Aldi locations, after restrictions were placed as a condition of planning approval in late 2021.

The current operating hours at the Athenry store at Clarke Street are somewhat atypical of the opening hours and delivery times at Aldi locations elsewhere in the county.

Under planning conditions, it’s currently restricted to opening and delivery times of 8am to 9pm Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am to 7pm on Sunday.

It’s now seeking to extend those opening hours to 8am to 10pm Monday through Sunday.

It’s further asking that delivery hours be extended to 7am to 9pm Monday through Saturday, and 7am until 7pm on Sunday.

County planners are due to make a decision next month.