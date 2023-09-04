Aldi seeks permission to increase opening hours in Athenry
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermarket chain Aldi is seeking planning permission to extend its opening hours at the Athenry store.
It wants to bring the shop in line with other Aldi locations, after restrictions were placed as a condition of planning approval in late 2021.
The current operating hours at the Athenry store at Clarke Street are somewhat atypical of the opening hours and delivery times at Aldi locations elsewhere in the county.
Under planning conditions, it’s currently restricted to opening and delivery times of 8am to 9pm Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am to 7pm on Sunday.
It’s now seeking to extend those opening hours to 8am to 10pm Monday through Sunday.
It’s further asking that delivery hours be extended to 7am to 9pm Monday through Saturday, and 7am until 7pm on Sunday.
County planners are due to make a decision next month.
More like this:
University of Galway Professor Alma McCarthy honoured at Irish Academy of Management conference
University of Galway Professor Alma McCarthy has been recognised for her contribution to academi...
University of Galway academics sign open letter for 100 per cent plant-based catering in Irish universities
Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 60 Irish academics, including a group from University o...
Farmers in North Galway “sleeping with guns” due to rampant trespassing and lurching
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmers in North Galway are “sleeping with guns in their be...
Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton responds to ‘opportunistic’ label in condemning interview with John Gilligan
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Virgin Media has accused Galway West TD and Drugs Minister Hildeg...
Energy upgrade works completed at 1,500 Galway homes so far this year
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 1,500 homes across Galway have received energy upgrade wor...
13% of Galway schoolchildren being taught in oversized classes
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 13 percent of primary school children in Galway were taugh...
Vandals believed to have targeted glazed feature on new Galway City bridge
A pane of glass on a design feature of the Galway City’s newest bridge has been smashed, possibly...
Innovative project helps Galway’s primary school kids to become authors
More and more primary school children have become published writers in Galway City and county tha...
Inspectors give clean bill of health to medical facilities
HIQA inspectors have given the thumbs-up to a private dental practice and a diagnostics medical f...