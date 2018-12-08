Aldi reveals plans for new Tuam store

Discount supermarket giant Aldi have ended months of speculation with their decision to apply for planning permission for a new store in Tuam.

There had been considerable speculation with regard to a site for the new supermarket but they have confirmed that it will be located in part of Glynn’s Hardware site close to the town centre.

When completed, it will result in the creation of 20 new jobs as well as providing customers with 100 car parking spaces.

A planning application will be submitted next week and it is expected that Galway County Council will arrive at a decision by February or early March of 2019.

It is not known as yet if there will be opposition to this development. During the course of this year, RGDATA, the small retailer’s group, opposed a new Lidl store on the Galway Road in Tuam but were unsuccessful in this regard.

The Tuam Aldi store will bring to 10 the number of supermarkets the company have across County Galway if planning permission is granted.

They are hoping that it will be one of 20 new stores that will open their doors during the course of next year.

And it is understood that supermarket giant Tesco may also apply for planning permission to open a new outlet in Tuam during the course of 2019.

They are actively looking at an extensive site on the Milltown Road which would also be relatively close to the town centre.