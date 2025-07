This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Supermarket giant Aldi has lost its battle for earlier delivery times at its Athenry Store.

Delivery times at the Clarke Street store are currently 7am – but it wanted that brought back to 6am, seven days a week.

But county planners refused permission, largely due to potential noise and light impact on nearby homes.

An appeal was then taken to An Coimisiún Pleanála – which has now reached the same conclusion and issued a final refusal.

