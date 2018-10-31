Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Albanian delegation of government ministers and diplomats will visit the city later today.
The group representing the International Organisation for Migration, will visit a number of projects with connections to Ireland’s global diaspora.
This includes the Galway Diaspora Project led by Duchas na Gaillimhe which has collated the life-experiences of Galway’s emigrant community.
Albanian delegation to visit city diaspora project
