Airbnb lists Inishbofin in top trending Irish travel destinations
Airbnb has placed Inishbofin in the top trending Irish travel destinations at the moment.
It’s placed fourth for domestic travel, behind Wexford Town, Dunfanaghy in Donegal, and Strandhill, Co. Sligo.
While Airbnb also found there is a lot of interest in a September trip to Italy or Greece.
However, people were also interested in staying closer to home, and exploring the Wild Atlantic Way, or other coastal areas across the country.
