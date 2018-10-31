Ahascragh village set for major upgrade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ahascragh is set for a major upgrade.

A total of 600 thousand euro in funding has been secured for the village through the village upgrade scheme and an allocation under the multi-annual roads programme.

Works are expected to begin in early 2020.

Six towns and villages have already been upgraded around the county under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Local Fine Gael councillor Aidan Donohue says such investment is vital for Ahascragh.