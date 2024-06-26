Ahascragh native Senator slams Government’s “allergy to science” over dog attacks on livestock
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
Sheep and dogs will suffer because of the Department of Agriculture’s “allergy to science”.
That’s the opinion of Ahascragh native Senator Ronan Mullen, over a planned ban on the training of dogs with e-collars to stop them venturing near livestock.
He’s challenging Minister Charlie McConalogue to publish the scientific evidence, and reveal the results of the public consultation.
Senator Mullen says we’re seeing a devastating increase in dog attacks – and more dogs being shot as a result.
