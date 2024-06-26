  • Services

Services

Ahascragh native Senator slams Government’s “allergy to science” over dog attacks on livestock

Published:

Ahascragh native Senator slams Government’s “allergy to science” over dog attacks on livestock
Share story:

Sheep and dogs will suffer because of the Department of Agriculture’s “allergy to science”.

That’s the opinion of Ahascragh native Senator Ronan Mullen, over a planned ban on the training of dogs with e-collars to stop them venturing near livestock.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He’s challenging Minister Charlie McConalogue to publish the scientific evidence, and reveal the results of the public consultation.

Senator Mullen says we’re seeing a devastating increase in dog attacks – and more dogs being shot as a result.

The post Ahascragh native Senator slams Government’s “allergy to science” over dog attacks on livestock appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Ballygar GP warns 200 percent increase in cocaine addiction “only tip of the iceberg”

The 200 percent increase in cocaine addiction reported by the Health Research Board is only the &...

no_space
Killary Adventure Company secures global environment and social responsibility cert

Galway based Killary Adventure Company has been awarded the B Corp cert for global environment an...

no_space
Four Galway Science researchers selected for high level industry fellowships

Four Galway researchers are to benefit from a high level Science Foundation Ireland Fellowship Pr...

no_space
Minister confirms to Mairead Farrell new laws to deal with 51 week student leases should be in by summer

The Minister for Higher Education has confirmed that Government expects new laws to deal with 51-...

no_space
University of Galway SU calls for ban of mandatory 51-week student leases

University of Galway’s Students’ Union is calling on the government to ban mandatory ...

no_space
Galway International Arts Festival Box Office opens this morning

The box office for the Galway International Arts Festival will open later this morning (10AM) Sta...

no_space
Efforts to save Pieta from closure

Strenuous efforts are being made to save the Pieta House centre in Tuam which is set for closure ...

no_space
GRETB wants youth funding restored pre-austerity levels

Ireland’s sixteen Education and Training Boards – including Galway & Roscommon ETB – have cal...

no_space
Amalgamation marks end of an era for education

It is the end of an era in Oranmore this week as two of the village’s primary schools hold closin...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up