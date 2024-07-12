Agriculture Minister to speak at Tuam event next week
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Minister for Agriculture will be in Tuam next week to deliver a keynote speech.
Charlie McConalogue will speak at the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association’s AGM.
The national organisation has been representing farmers on hill, designated and environmentally valuable land since 2015.
The AGM is taking place at the Ard Ri Hotel on Thursday, July 18th from 2.30pm.
