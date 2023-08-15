Agriculture Minister presents Kinvara farmer with sustainability award

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Kinvara suckler farmer Vincent Keane is celebrating a sustainability award

Vincent won the Suckler to Beef Award at the Sustainable Farmer Awards at the Tullamore Show

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue presented the awards

The awards are the result of a partnership between the FBD National Livestock Show, Bord Bia, Teagasc and the Irish Farmers Journal.