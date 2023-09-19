Agriculture Minister accused of “dragging heels” on new Vet School in Mountbellew

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue needs to stop “dragging his heels” on the establishment of a new veterinary school in Mountbellew.

That’s according to MEP Maria Walsh, who says a new Veterinary Medicine School was approved by Government in June.





But she argues progress has been incredibly and unacceptably slow.

The programme would be delivered through the ATU Mountbellew and Letterkenny campuses.

MEP Walsh says these places are badly needed, because at the moment the vast majority of Irish vets have to train abroad.