Age and awareness of mortality at heart of Unfiltered exhibition
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Judy Murphy
Unfiltered, an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by local artist Joe McCaul, will open in Kinvara’s KAVA Courthouse space next Wednesday, April 16, at 7pm and will run until Sunday, April 27.
Joe, who has a lifetime of experience working in clay and paint, will be showing a selection of previously unseen work in the Courthouse gallery.
“As time has passed and age has created a huge awareness of my mortality, I feel the necessity to be honest with myself, through showing this work,” he says.
The largescale paintings are Joe’s emotional response to events that have occurred in Ireland throughout his lifetime, with the scale of the canvases adding to the impact of the stories He applied the paint thickly and quickly, wanting to create emotionally honest, sometimes unapologetically brutal works.
Joe McCaul’s previous exhibitions include the harrowing Potato People, the story of the Irish Famine in clay, which was shown in Galway City in 2022. And again, with his new work, he doesn’t shy away from difficult and disturbing subjects.
A smaller exhibition, titled Where we live . . in paint in Kinvara’s Siar Café will show some of Joe’s landscape paintings, and raku-fired figurative sculptures. This will run until the end of May.
Unfiltered will open at KAVA Courthouse next Wednesday at 7pm and run to Sunday, April 27, from 11-5pm daily. It’s free and all are welcome to attend.
Pictured: Joe McCaul in his studio.
