Affordable Housing information event to take place in Knocknacarra

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An information evening on Affordable Housing will be held in Knocknacarra tomorrow

O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers will provide information relating to the Affordable Units being delivered, including one in Rahoon due to be completed next year.

There will also be information stands from the Galway City Council affordable team along with banking representatives to assist with mortgage information.

The drop-in event takes place from 4-8pm tomorrow at the Clybaun Hotel with registration available online.