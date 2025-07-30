  • Services

Services

Affordable Housing info evening in Knocknacarra next week

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Affordable Housing info evening in Knocknacarra next week
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An information evening on Affordable Housing will be held in Galway city next week.

O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers will provide information relating to the Affordable Units being delivered, including one in Rahoon due to be completed next year.

There will also be information stands from the Galway City Council affordable team along with banking representatives to assist with mortgage information.

The drop-in evening takes place next Thursday August 7th from 4-8 at the Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra, with registration available online.

 

 

More like this:
no_space
Funding of €21m for 'groundbreaking' Galway health-tech projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding of €21m has been awarded for two 'groundbreak...

no_space
DK Connemara Oysters secures two wins at global Great Taste Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDK Connemara Oysters has secured two wins at the Grea...

no_space
Two more reviews into care provided to women and babies at Portiuncula Hospital now complete

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSeven reviews into the care provided to women and the...

no_space
Tuam golfer reflects on mingling with superstars as British Open marshal

Meeting the golfing greats and generally mingling with the fans are among the treasured memories ...

no_space
Prison for drunk driver who caused passenger’s death

By Ronan Judge A drunk driver who lost control of a car that ended up submerged in a metre of ...

no_space
Council earmarks eleven locations for enhancement programme across county

Eleven Galway locations have been included in the local authority’s latest bus stop enhancement p...

no_space
Galway city's PorterShed launches AI support programme for businesses

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway city's PorterShed has launched an AI support p...

no_space
Council refuses FOI request on Monivea Solar farm project due to commercial sensitivity

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council has refused a freedom of inform...

no_space
Permission overturned for expansion of popular west end pub

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanning permission for an expansion of a popular pub...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up