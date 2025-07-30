Affordable Housing info evening in Knocknacarra next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An information evening on Affordable Housing will be held in Galway city next week.

O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers will provide information relating to the Affordable Units being delivered, including one in Rahoon due to be completed next year.

There will also be information stands from the Galway City Council affordable team along with banking representatives to assist with mortgage information.

The drop-in evening takes place next Thursday August 7th from 4-8 at the Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra, with registration available online.