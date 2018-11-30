Aer Arann offered to island communities for €1

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The owner of Aer Arann has offered to sell the airline to the Aran Island communities for a nominal fee of €1.

The development comes amid an ongoing dispute over the future of the air service to the islands.

Aer Arann claims the terms of the current PSO mean it is running at an unsustainable loss, and gave notice some months ago that services will cease on Thursday next week December 6th.

