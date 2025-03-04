Aer Arann Islands Half Marathon back for a third year to support Mater Hospital patients

Entries are now open for those who would love to take part in a half marathon with a difference this spring, as the Aer Arann Islands Half Marathon returns for its third year – supporting patients in the Mater Public Hospital.

The run takes place on Inis Mór on the weekend of April 11 to 13, with weekend and overnight packages available for participants.

The Half Marathon is a unique opportunity to take in the spectacular and scenic surroundings of Inis Mór and to soak up the atmosphere, ceol and culture that the island has to offer.

And in the process, participants raise vital funds for the Mater Hospital Foundation, with proceeds going to support vital new equipment to support patients where it is needed most in the hospital.

In the past two years, the Aer Arann Islands Half marathon has raised just under €220,000 to transform and improve patient care in the Mater, which provides expert, specialist treatment to more than 420,000 patients and their families from across Ireland each year.

Chief Executive of the Mater Hospital Foundation Mary Moorhead said they were excited to be heading back to Inis Mór for a third year of fun and friendship.

“Our marathoners come together for a unique experience, all while doing something really special for patients and their families in the Mater Hospital. If you haven’t taken on the half marathon before, I would urge you to sign up and take part in what is certainly going to be a weekend to remember,” she said.

Aer Arann Islands Managing Director Peter Mc Kenna said they were delighted to work to create ‘another unforgettable and enjoyable experience whilst, at the same time, raising much needed funds to purchase vital equipment for the Mater Hospital’.

“The entire route passes through magnificent coastline scenery with world famous views of wide bays and sandy beaches,” he said.

“So, whether you run, walk, or jog, the Aer Arann Islands Half Marathon is a unique and memorable experience for all involved. Thank you for your participation for this great cause and we look forward to flying you there.”

Those looking to sign on can go to www.materfoundation.ie/inismor2025 or contact the Mater Hospital Foundation’s Community and Events Specialist Angela McNulty at amcnulty@materfoundation.ie

Pictured are Andrew Fahey and Jeff Lau coming across the finish line at the 2024 Aer Arann Islands Half Marathon on Inis Mór. Registrations are now open for the 2025 event, taking place from 11th to 13th April and supporting patients in the Mater Public Hospital. To get your ticket, visit www.materfoundation.ie/inismor2025