Advice for landlords and tenants after RPZ expansion

The inclusion of two new Local Electoral Areas on Galway’s Rent Pressure Zones list brings to five the regions of the city and county now covered under a state scheme that caps rent increases for tenants to under four per cent a year.

The expanded RPZs – to include the Local Electoral Areas of Athenry-Oranmore and Gort-Kinvara – came into force at the beginning of July, the first time that areas in the county were included in the designation.

And now the Residential Tenancies Board is anxious that both landlords and tenants in Galway to know their rights.

The addition of two more areas brings to five the number of RPZs in the city and county – Galway City Central LEA, Galway City East LEA, Galway City West LEA, Athenry-Oranmore LEA and Gort-Kinvara LEA.

The inclusion of Athenry-Oranmore and Gort-Kinvara was made on foot of their standardised average rent of €975.21 and 975.20 per month respectively – and this places their rent above the average rent for the ‘Rest of the Country (Outside Greater Dublin Area)’ which is €841.49.

