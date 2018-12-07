Advance works on N59 at Letterfrack to get underway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Progress is being made on improving the N59 near Letterfrack.

Councillor Eileen Mannion say the Advanced Work Contract has been signed for the advance works on the approach to Letterfrack village.

It’s the first step towards widening the road which has been described as a ‘bottleneck’ in the area.

Councillor Mannion says the advance works will begin this month which will include the contractor clearing the site, removing all scrub and fencing the site.

The full scheme will go to tender early next year.