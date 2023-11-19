Ballinasloe is to get some additional train services

The Monday to Saturday early morning 6.25 Dublin to Galway train will now stop in Ballinasloe





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The addition to the timetable will come into effect from December 10th

The post Additional train service announced for Ballinasloe appeared first on Galway Bay FM.