Additional practice staff working at Westdoc over the bank holiday weekend
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The HSE says additional practice staff will be working at Westdoc over the bank holiday weekend to deal with the expected increase in demand.
University Hospital Galway is dealing with an increase in COVID-19 positive cases throughout the hospital and the Emergency Department.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
People are being encouraged to familiarise themselves with the healthcare options available to them, and seek the most appropriate one if necessary.
University Hospital Galway experienced pressure during last year’s August bank holiday, due to COVID-19 outbreaks and high numbers presenting to the emergency department.
It has also been the second-most overcrowded hospital in the country in the past month, with over a thousand patients waiting on a trolley in July.
In a statement, the HSE says additional practice staff will be working at Westdoc over the long weekend to deal with an expected increase in demand.
The post Additional practice staff working at Westdoc over the bank holiday weekend appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
University of Galway researchers record unprecedented shrinkage of Andean glaciers
University of Galway researchers have recorded unprecedented levels of shrinkage in the Andean gl...
Medical invention by Salthill man recognised at European awards
A Galway student has been recognised at the 2024 European Seeds of the Future awards in Rome for ...
Frustration grows over continuously bursting pipe in Belclare
Frustration is growing over a pipe that’s continuously bursting in Belclare. The pipe, betw...
Over €1.2m for Galway through Community Development Fund
Over €1.2m has been awarded to Galway under the latest around of the Community Development Fund. ...
Galway Bay fm’s Ollie Turner selected as a Judge at the Rose of Tralee for second year
Galway Bay fm’s Head of Sport Ollie Turner has been selected as a Judge at the Rose of Tral...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal to replace derelict pub and shop in Caltra with housing
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of plans to replace a derelict p...
Galway fail to take chances in a low scoring showdown
By Pádraic Ó Ciardha THIS one is going to linger for a while. Galway had a glorious chance ...
Ireland on Silk runs at PorterShed
Ireland on Silk, a new Galway-based visual art brand that captures original artwork on pure silk ...
Galway had to ‘dig it out’ in a narrow victory over Tipperary
By Eanna O’Reilly FOLLOWING Galway’s dramatic victory over Tipperary in Saturday’s All-Ireland...