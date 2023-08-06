Additional funding secured for the Shannon Banks accessible walkway

It has been confirmed to Galway Bay FM News that additional funding has been secured for the Shannon Banks accessible Walk Way in Portumna.

Deputy Anne Rabbitte confirmed that an additional €160,000 euro of funding was secured on Friday last following a meeting with Waterways Ireland.

Speaking this evening, Deputy Rabbitte said that this will lead to access to the Shannon Banks walkway in Portumna and will see the completion of phase one and phase two of the project.