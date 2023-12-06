Additional €730k for major sports projects in East Galway and Oranmore
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An additional €730k in funding has been announced for sports projects in East Galway and Oranmore.
Under the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund, an extra €420 thousand will go towards the Renville Sports and Community Centre project in Oranmore.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It brings the total funding allocated to €2.5m.
Meanwhile, a top-up of more than €300 thousand has been allocated to the East Galway Sports Campus project based in New Inn.
The total amount delivered to the project through the LSSIF now stands at €1m.
The post Additional €730k for major sports projects in East Galway and Oranmore appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
CSO finds Galway city workers have shortest average commute time
Employees in Galway city enjoy the lowest average commute time, according to the latest analysis ...
Ballinasloe Garda station one of three nationwide to trial baseball caps
Ballinasloe Garda station is one of three stations nationwide to trial wearing baseball caps From...
Extra €10m announced for redevelopment of Connacht Rugby Sportsground
An extra €10m has been announced towards the redevelopment of the Connacht Rugby Sportsground. Th...
Clerical and admin staff at UHG to join national protest outside hospital today
Clerical and admin staff will be protesting outside University Hospital Galway at lunchtime today...
Admissions at Clifden Hospital to be paused from mid December due to staffing issues
Admissions to respite and short stay beds at Clifden Hospital will be paused from mid December du...
Contract awarded for major redevelopment of Ceannt Station
Iarnród Éireann has announced it has awarded a contract for the major redevelopment of Ceannt Sta...
Water outages in Gort due to issue at treatment plant
Residents and businesses on the Gort Public Water Supply Scheme are being advised to expect outag...
City councillor says more investment urgently needed to regulate Airbnbs
More investment is urgently needed to tackle illegal Airbnbs in the city. The matter was raised a...
Delay on Galway’s Cross-City Link BusConnects plan
A decision by An Bord Pleanála on the proposed BusConnects Cross-City public transport proposal w...