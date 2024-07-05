  • Services

Additional €400,000 to go towards redevelopment of Portumna Courthouse

Published:

Additional €400,000 to go towards redevelopment of Portumna Courthouse
An additional €400,000 has been allocated torwards the redevelopment of Portumna Courthouse by Minister Heather Humphreys.

The allocation is in reponse to a funding request from Galway County Council in order to cover the increase in construction costs.


An initial sum of €2.5 million was assigned to the project in April 2021 which will result in a new multi purpose arts and preformance space when completed.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has welcomed the development, saying it will ensure the project is fully completed:

 

