Additional €400,000 to go towards redevelopment of Portumna Courthouse
An additional €400,000 has been allocated torwards the redevelopment of Portumna Courthouse by Minister Heather Humphreys.
The allocation is in reponse to a funding request from Galway County Council in order to cover the increase in construction costs.
An initial sum of €2.5 million was assigned to the project in April 2021 which will result in a new multi purpose arts and preformance space when completed.
Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has welcomed the development, saying it will ensure the project is fully completed:
