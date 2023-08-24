Additional €330k funding for drugs and inclusion health services in the West
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An extra €330,000 in funding has been announced for drugs and inclusion health services in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.
It will support existing services offered by community and voluntary groups, to meet the health needs of socially excluded groups.
Galway West TD and Minister Hildegarde Naughton says the extra funding is to acknowledge the increased cost of providing these services.
