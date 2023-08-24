  • Services

Services

Additional €330k funding for drugs and inclusion health services in the West

Published:

Additional €330k funding for drugs and inclusion health services in the West
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/2rwuj4/333000.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An extra €330,000 in funding has been announced for drugs and inclusion health services in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

It will support existing services offered by community and voluntary groups, to meet the health needs of socially excluded groups.

Galway West TD and Minister Hildegarde Naughton says the extra funding is to acknowledge the increased cost of providing these services.

More like this:
no_space
Just two fines for dog fouling across Galway last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just two fines for dog fouling were issued across Galway last yea...

no_space
Celebrating lifelong love of colour

Artist Kenneth Webb first visited Connemara in the 1950s and fell in love with its unique landsca...

no_space
Connemara’s clean waters celebrated from the skies in stunning new video

They’re known to botanists and scientists as blue dots – a data base of the cleanest waters which...

no_space
Lunchbox advice for pupils and college students

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara As that nation’s offspring prepare to head b...

no_space
Land of opportunity at Redmount Hill, Ballinasloe

A strong interest has  been expressed in a large residential holding of land located at Redmount ...

no_space
Galway gig for four-piece who just love the buzz of it!

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell In June, Donegal four-piece Sheerbuzz ended a three-year break...

no_space
Rocking night in store with Eddi, Alan and ‘motley crew’

Arts Week with Judy Murphy In the late 1990s, accordion player Alan Kelly accepted an invitati...

no_space
Ruthless champions show no mercy in one-sided rout

St Thomas’ 3-31 Portumna 2-10 By Eanna O’Reilly in Loughrea A tremendous second-half per...

no_space
Burke duo fire Oranmore/Maree back into the hunt

Oranmore/Maree 2-21 Tommy Larkins 0-17 Darren Kelly in Duggan Park Oranmore/Maree are ba...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up