Additional ambulance and crew now in operation in Tuam
Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in Tuam are now benefiting from the addition of a second ambulance and crew .
The additional service at the Tuam Ambulance Base is on a 24-hour, seven-day basis to meet the area’s demand.
Galway East TD Sean Canney says this was well-needed for the region, due to delays beng experienced by locals.
He adds that people from Tuam and surrounding areas will benefit from its addition:
