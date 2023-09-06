Additional ambulance and crew now in operation in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in Tuam are now benefiting from the addition of a second ambulance and crew .

The additional service at the Tuam Ambulance Base is on a 24-hour, seven-day basis to meet the area’s demand.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says this was well-needed for the region, due to delays beng experienced by locals.

He adds that people from Tuam and surrounding areas will benefit from its addition: