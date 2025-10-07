  • Services

Services

Adam's Protocol petition reaches goal of 20k signatures

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Adam's Protocol petition reaches goal of 20k signatures
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local petition demanding reform to mental health services at Emergency Departments has reached its goal of 20 thousand signatures

The petition was started by the family of city-man Adam Loughnane, who died by suicide in February.

Adam had presented at the ED at UHG in distress and expressing suicidal ideation, but later left without being seen.

A short time later his body was recovered from the River Corrib.

The “Adam’s Protocols” petition demands a radical overhaul of how those presenting with mental health difficulties at A&E’s are processed.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Adam’s brother Joe Loughnane said they’ll now have it passed on the Dáil’s public petition committee for discussion.

More like this:
no_space
Plans being assessed for 8 turbine wind-farm near Killimordaly

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans are being assessed for a significant wind-farm ...

no_space
Connemara Ambulance Crisis group 'raging' over fresh delays to Recess base

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Connemara Ambulance Crisis Group says it is 'ragi...

no_space
O' Cuiv hits out at Micheal Martin over presidential candidate claims

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFormer Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O' Cuiv is hi...

no_space
Galway teenager convicted of raping 13-year-old girl he was dating

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Gaway teenager has been convicted of the sexual ass...

no_space
Live Updates – Budget 2026 unveiled today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLast updated: 8:56 7/10/25 Today is Budget Day, with ...

no_space
New early morning rail service announced between Athenry and Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new early morning rail service has been announced b...

no_space
Final approval for major multi-storey expansion of city centre hotel

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFinal approval has been given for a major multi-store...

no_space
Jazz friends gather to remember a sound man

As part of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Moonlight Big Band will perform a very sp...

no_space
Galway library service and university collaborate on free tax support for vulnerable groups

Lone parents and survivors of domestic violence in Galway are to receive free, confidential help ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up