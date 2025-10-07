Adam's Protocol petition reaches goal of 20k signatures

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local petition demanding reform to mental health services at Emergency Departments has reached its goal of 20 thousand signatures

The petition was started by the family of city-man Adam Loughnane, who died by suicide in February.

Adam had presented at the ED at UHG in distress and expressing suicidal ideation, but later left without being seen.

A short time later his body was recovered from the River Corrib.

The “Adam’s Protocols” petition demands a radical overhaul of how those presenting with mental health difficulties at A&E’s are processed.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Adam’s brother Joe Loughnane said they’ll now have it passed on the Dáil’s public petition committee for discussion.