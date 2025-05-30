Adam's Protocol Petition nears 20 thousand signatures

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local petition demanding reform to mental health services at Emergency Departments is nearing 20 thousand signatures.

The petition was started by the family of city-man Adam Loughnane, who died by suicide in April.

Adam had presented at the ED at UHG in distress and expressing suicidal ideation, but later left without being seen.

A short time later his body was recovered from the River Corrib.

The situation has been raised once again in the Dáil – with Tanaiste Simon Harris acknowledging to Galway East TD Louis O’ Hara that change is needed.