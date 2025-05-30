  • Services

Services

Adam's Protocol Petition nears 20 thousand signatures

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Adam's Protocol Petition nears 20 thousand signatures
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local petition demanding reform to mental health services at Emergency Departments is nearing 20 thousand signatures.

The petition was started by the family of city-man Adam Loughnane, who died by suicide in April.

Adam had presented at the ED at UHG in distress and expressing suicidal ideation, but later left without being seen.

A short time later his body was recovered from the River Corrib.

The situation has been raised once again in the Dáil – with Tanaiste Simon Harris acknowledging to Galway East TD Louis O’ Hara that change is needed.

More like this:
no_space
Pro-Palestine protest at Mervue's Crown Square as Taoiseach lays foundation stone for 345 cost rental homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM100 Pro-Palestinian protestors today gathered near Cr...

no_space
International expert outlines to Athenry gathering blueprint for making EU agriculture more attractive

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA leading rural sociologist has outlined a blueprint ...

no_space
Final preparations for Clonfert Camino tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFinal preparations are being made for the Clonfert Ca...

no_space
50 new jobs announced at Ballybrit tech-firm following merger with US company

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Ballybrit-based firm has announced 50 new jobs, fol...

no_space
CCI Global expands European operations in Mervue

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCCI Global has confirmed the expansion of its Europea...

no_space
Bus Eireann lodges plan for city base for new electric bus fleet

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBus Eireann has lodged plans for a major extension to...

no_space
Big increase in Galway drivers caught using mobile phones

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's been a big increase in the number of Galway d...

no_space
Green light for luxury sauna at Blackrock in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe green light has been given for a luxury sauna at ...

no_space
Floral artist from Oughterard wins medal at prestigious Bloom Festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA floral artist from Oughterard has won a medal at th...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up