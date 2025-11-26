  • Services

Actress Olwen Fouéré to refuse honorary degree from University of Galway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Well known actress Olwen Fouéré is the latest person to refuse an honorary doctorate from University of Galway.

She’s the second person who has made such an announcement this week, ahead of a conferring ceremony tomorrow morning.

On Monday, film-maker Margo Harkin announced she would not accept an honorary degree from University of Galway due to its links with Technion.

She followed in the footsteps of fellow film-maker Lelia Doolan and the late peace activist Margaretta D’Arcy, who both returned degrees.

Now, well-known actress Olwen Fouéré has confirmed she too will refuse the honorary degree she was due to receive tomorrow morning.

In a statement, she says University of Galway is close to her heart, in part due to the excellent work of the Irish Centre for Human Rights based there.

But Ms. Fouéré says demands from staff, researchers, students and the community to cut ties with Technion have been met with avoidance, delay and legal obfuscation.

She adds she had originally planned to accept the honorary degree and make a statement of intent to challenge the delay in terminating the contract.

But, after a great deal of thought, she says she’s come to believe that the stronger, more visible action is to refuse the degree at this moment.

Olwen Fouéré ends her statement by calling on the University to fulfill its promise of divestment, and to sever all ties.

The conferring ceremony takes place at the Bailey Allen Hall tomorrow morning at 11am – and protestors say they’ll be there to make themselves heard.

