Activities throughout Galway next month for HER Outdoors Week

Activities throughout Galway next month for HER Outdoors Week
A wide variety of activities have been planned across County Galway for HER Outdoors Week.

The aim of the week, running from August 12th-18th, is to encourage women to spend time outdoors and try some new activities.


There will be snorkelling events in places like Carraroe and on Galway Bay, along with kayaking in Loughrea, Ballinasloe and Portumna.

Karen Concannon, Community Sport Development Officer with Galway Sports Partnership, has been speaking to Sarah Slevin.

