‘Active target’ of Garda drug probes caught red-handed

By Ronan Judge

A man who was an active target of Gardaí investigating the drugs trade in Galway was seen handing a package of cannabis to another man in the city, a court has heard.

Gerard Sherlock (33), with an address at 13 Drum Chaoin, Bishop O’Donnell Road, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply on March 17, 2023, at Cappagh Park in Knocknacarra.

A co-accused, Paul Huish (35), with an address at 41 Fána Bana, Knocknacarra, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of possession of cannabis, arising from the same set of circumstances.

Garda Ross Garvey told the Galway District Court that on March 17, 2023 Gardaí conducting a surveillance operation observed Gerard Sherlock driving a Volkswagen Golf and collecting Paul Huish in Knocknacarra.

The court heard the vehicle travelled to Cappagh Park where Sherlock was observed opening the boot and handing a package to Huish, who appeared to put it down his trousers.

Garda Garvey said the pair were stopped and searched and the package was found to contain cannabis valued at €1,948 and Gerard Sherlock had cash totalling €1,530 concealed in his sock.

The court was told Sherlock had a bank receipt for €1,000 of the money seized and at the conclusion of the case the remaining €530 was forfeited to a charity.

Garda Garvey said at the time Sherlock was an “active target for the divisional drugs unit and was “a constant strain” on Garda resources.

He has five convictions but none for drugs offences.

Paul Huish has no previous convictions, the court heard.

Solicitor for Huish, Sean Acton, said his client was self-medicating with cannabis for a medical condition and injuries sustained in a motorbike crash.

Mr Acton said his client was willing to make a €500 contribution to any charity selected by the court but would need time to do so.

Counsel for Sherlock, Ernest White BL, said his client had been in regular employment for eight years and was currently a third-year apprentice mechanic.

He said his client was apologetic and currently had no other matters before the court.

Judge Michael Connellan imposed a three month prison sentence, suspended in full, and fixed recognisances in the event of an appeal.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.

