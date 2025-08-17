  • Services

Action demanded over ‘disgraceful’ abandonment of telephone lines on landscape

Published:

A Galway County Councillor has strongly criticised telecommunications provider Eir for what he describes as the “irresponsible and unacceptable” abandonment of disused phone wires throughout rural parts of County Galway.

Sean Broderick was particularly referring to problems in the Athenry and Monivea areas, following recent repair works in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn.

“Eir’s contractors came to replace broadband lines, but instead of safely removing old copper wires, they simply dropped them in ditches, on roadsides, and in people’s gardens,” said Cllr. Broderick.

“In some cases, wires have been left hanging dangerously low across farm gateways, making it difficult or even impossible for tractors and machinery to access fields. It’s disgraceful and it’s unsafe.”

While broadband services were restored in many areas following storm damage, the councillor said the manner in which Eir dealt with the old infrastructure shows complete disregard for local communities, landowners, and public safety.

“With hedge-cutting season approaching, contractors will be reluctant to go near these hanging wires. They can’t be sure whether the wires are live or not, and they won’t risk damaging equipment or causing outages,” said Cllr Broderick.

“This is going to create even more problems for rural landowners trying to maintain their land safely and legally.”

Cllr. Broderick is now calling on Eir and the relevant regulatory authorities to take immediate action.

“The wires are no longer in use — that much is clear — but it is not acceptable to leave them littering the countryside like discarded rubbish. I am calling on Eir, ComReg, and the Department of Environment to intervene and ensure this mess is cleaned up without delay,” he said.

He added that rural communities should not be left to deal with the fallout of poor infrastructure practices.

“Galway’s countryside is not a dumping ground. These communities deserve better than this careless treatment. Someone must take responsibility — and they must take it now,” he added.

Pictured: Cllr Sean Broderick showing downed lines along the roadside.

