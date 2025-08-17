Action demanded over ‘disgraceful’ abandonment of telephone lines on landscape

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A Galway County Councillor has strongly criticised telecommunications provider Eir for what he describes as the “irresponsible and unacceptable” abandonment of disused phone wires throughout rural parts of County Galway.
Sean Broderick was particularly referring to problems in the Athenry and Monivea areas, following recent repair works in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn.
“Eir’s contractors came to replace broadband lines, but instead of safely removing old copper wires, they simply dropped them in ditches, on roadsides, and in people’s gardens,” said Cllr. Broderick.
“In some cases, wires have been left hanging dangerously low across farm gateways, making it difficult or even impossible for tractors and machinery to access fields. It’s disgraceful and it’s unsafe.”
While broadband services were restored in many areas following storm damage, the councillor said the manner in which Eir dealt with the old infrastructure shows complete disregard for local communities, landowners, and public safety.
“With hedge-cutting season approaching, contractors will be reluctant to go near these hanging wires. They can’t be sure whether the wires are live or not, and they won’t risk damaging equipment or causing outages,” said Cllr Broderick.
“This is going to create even more problems for rural landowners trying to maintain their land safely and legally.”
Cllr. Broderick is now calling on Eir and the relevant regulatory authorities to take immediate action.
“The wires are no longer in use — that much is clear — but it is not acceptable to leave them littering the countryside like discarded rubbish. I am calling on Eir, ComReg, and the Department of Environment to intervene and ensure this mess is cleaned up without delay,” he said.
He added that rural communities should not be left to deal with the fallout of poor infrastructure practices.
“Galway’s countryside is not a dumping ground. These communities deserve better than this careless treatment. Someone must take responsibility — and they must take it now,” he added.
Pictured: Cllr Sean Broderick showing downed lines along the roadside.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway West Deputy John Connolly welcomes 10% pay rise for Irish Language Assistants
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLanguage Assistants are to receive a 10% pay rise as ...
Clifden prepares for the 100th Annual Connemara Pony Show that begins on Tuesday
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe busiest week of the year is coming up in Clifden ...
ATU to unveil new cultural exhibition for National Heritage Week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Atlantic Technological University is set to unvei...
Galway Professor joins UN’s Scientific Panel on the Effects of Nuclear War
A leading Galway academic has been appointed to UN’s Scientific Panel on the Effects of Nuclear W...
Galway’s SamePage Theatre to bring Oscar Wilde classic to Mick Lally Theatre
Galway-based SamePage Theatre is bringing one of Oscar Wilde’s most popular plays, the Importance...
Thousands attend public rally in Ballinasloe over downgrading of maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA large crowd, estimated in the thousands, took to th...
MEP warns that over 5,000 Galway Farmers could be forced out of Farming under New EU CAP proposals
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly has warned of...
Galway’s annual summer musical packing in the crowds at the Town Hall
Audiences are packing out the stunning production of the musical Peter Pan which is running all t...
Ballinrobe Musical Society to stage musical drama based on the life of Michael Collins
A trio of Galwegians will lay the foundations for an acclaimed Mayo Musical Society to tell the s...