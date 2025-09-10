Action demanded as businesses feel brunt of parking chaos in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local councillors are demanding action on so-called parking chaos in Tuam.

At a meeting this week, they requested a special meeting – that would include employers, council management, and local representatives.

The meeting heard that businesses in the town are feeling a sharp impact from increased parking fines and clamping for overstays.

There’s also concerns over lack of access to parking – with an overall fear that shoppers will decide to their business elsewhere.

Independent Ireland Councillor Shaun Cunniffe said the situation is a problem for both employers and staff