  • Services

Services

Action demanded as businesses feel brunt of parking chaos in Tuam

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Action demanded as businesses feel brunt of parking chaos in Tuam
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local councillors are demanding action on so-called parking chaos in Tuam.

At a meeting this week, they requested a special meeting – that would include employers, council management, and local representatives.

The meeting heard that businesses in the town are feeling a sharp impact from increased parking fines and clamping for overstays.

There’s also concerns over lack of access to parking – with an overall fear that shoppers will decide to their business elsewhere.

Independent Ireland Councillor Shaun Cunniffe said the situation is a problem for both employers and staff

More like this:
no_space
Initiative to drive a fair and just energy transition in the West

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn initiative is being launched in the city in the ne...

no_space
Plea to Junior Education Minister for extra classrooms for St.Oliver's Special School in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAbility West has made a plea to Junior Education Mini...

no_space
Approval for floodlights at Renmore and Doughiska pitches

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have moved forward for floodlights at playing p...

no_space
Works to get underway on dangerous road near Corrandulla

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWorks are to get underway on a dangerous stretch of r...

no_space
County Council vows to get tougher on dereliction across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council has signaled it's preparing to ...

no_space
New Chain of Office presented to Tuam Cathaoirleach

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe newly commissioned Chain of Office has been prese...

no_space
Tuam's Conor Ó Domhnaill joins childrens' news team at TG4

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTuam native journalist Conor Ó Domhnaill has joined t...

no_space
Missing elderly Galway city man found safe and well

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe 80-year-old man missing from Galway city has been...

no_space
Do Not Swim Advisory Notice for Grattan Road Beach due to high levels of E.coli Bacteria

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Do Not Swim Advisory Notice has been issued for Gra...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up