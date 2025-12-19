Accused pleads guilty to raping girl almost 50 years ago

By Ronan Judge

A 63-year-old man has a signed guilty plea to the rape of a girl in Galway almost 50 years ago.

The man appeared before Galway District Court where he signed guilty pleas to three offences.

In the case, the man faces two charges of indecent assault, contrary to Common Law, of two different female children on dates unknown between January 1, 1973, and December 31, 1975, at an address in Galway City.

He is also charged that on dates between January 1, 1976, and December 1977, at an address in Galway, he did rape a female child contrary to Common Law and section 48 of the Offences Against The Person Act 1861.

Defence solicitor Michael Cunningham confirmed to the court that the case was proceeding on signed pleas of guilty and asked that reporting restrictions, previously imposed, remain in place.

Sergeant Claire Heneghan told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to the accused being sent forward for sentencing to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Judge John King granted legal aid going forward for Mr Cunningham, junior and senior counsel.

Judge King also extended the legal aid certificate to allow for the preparation of a psychological report prior to the sentence hearing.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.