Accusations fly at City Hall amid bid to stop controversial housing plans in Ballinfoile
There were heated scenes at a meeting of Galway City Council this week, as the local authority was accused of treating people “like fools” over controversial infill housing plans in Ballinfoile.
The plans, which were recently revealed at a public meeting at extremely short notice, came completely out of the blue for local councillors and residents alike.
They’ll use green space at Ballinfoile Park for up to 10 new homes, which city council describes as essential to enable older people and those with disabilities continue to live in the community.
At this week’s meeting, a vote led by Councillor Mike Cubbard to drop the plans was approved by a majority of 10 to 5 councillors.
The vote is symbolic as the plans are being advanced under special legislation, but Councillor Cubbard is hoping it will be respected.
