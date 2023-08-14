Accommodation investment and scholarship scheme suggested as boosts for Connemara Gaeltacht
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Investing in B&Bs is being suggested to counteract the decline in Gaeltacht accommodation, including Connemara
The number of Mná and Fir an Tí providing beds to Irish college students is dropping.
Conradh na Gaeilge wants the Government to do more to promote the Irish language, including creating a scholarship scheme.
The organisation is recommending a 10 million euro injection of government funding in total
General Secretary, Julian de Spáinn, says we need to come up with innovative ways of sustaining the Gaeltacht tradition into the future:
