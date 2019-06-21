Abstract art exhibition in Kinvara

An exhibition of abstract painting by three local artists, Debbie Browne, Mary Queally and Diana Rock, will be launched at the Courthouse space in Kinvara this evening, Friday.

It’s being hosted by Kinvara Area Visual Arts (KAVA)

The three artists originally met while attending an abstract painting workshop given by fellow artist Rita Wobbe in New Line Studios on the edge of the Burren

During subsequent workshops there, they discovered a shared love of the process of abstract painting and a real enthusiasm for each other’s work.

Over the last two winters they developed their connection further by coming together regularly to paint and chat.

Over time, they began to notice how their individual qualities, such as Mary’s spiritual landscapes, Diana’s strong connection to nature and organic patterns, and Debbie’s vibrant energy and free-flowing use of colour, could influence each other’s work without compromising their individuality.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.