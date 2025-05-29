ABP rejects plans to knock and replace derelict Oranmore homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A proposal to knock vacant and derelict buildings in Oranmore and replace them with apartments and retail units is now off the table.

It’s after An Bord Pleanala has ruled the project cannot go ahead.

The homes are near the Tesco roundabout, on the left hand side heading into the village.

The site is generally greenfield, with two derelict or vacant two-story homes fronting onto Main Street.

They’d be demolished, to make way for 4 three story blocks – offering a total of 16 apartments and duplexes, as well as four commercial units.

But the plans led by George F McGrath fell short for county planners, who rejected the project last year.

Some of the reasons were over-development of the site, it being out of character with the area, traffic hazards and environmental impact.

An Bord Pleanala has also now refused permission on appeal – citing zoning conflicts, the development being out of character with the area, and environmental concerns.