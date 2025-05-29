  • Services

Services

ABP rejects plans to knock and replace derelict Oranmore homes

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

ABP rejects plans to knock and replace derelict Oranmore homes
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A proposal to knock vacant and derelict buildings in Oranmore and replace them with apartments and retail units is now off the table.

It’s after An Bord Pleanala has ruled the project cannot go ahead.

The homes are near the Tesco roundabout, on the left hand side heading into the village.

The site is generally greenfield, with two derelict or vacant two-story homes fronting onto Main Street.

They’d be demolished, to make way for 4 three story blocks – offering a total of 16 apartments and duplexes, as well as four commercial units.

But the plans led by George F McGrath fell short for county planners, who rejected the project last year.

Some of the reasons were over-development of the site, it being out of character with the area, traffic hazards and environmental impact.

An Bord Pleanala has also now refused permission on appeal – citing zoning conflicts, the development being out of character with the area, and environmental concerns.

More like this:
no_space
Plans to be lodged for Park and Ride facilities on west side of city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans are to be lodged in the coming weeks for Park a...

no_space
High levels of bacteria prohibit bathing on East End Beach in Inisbofin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBathing has been prohibited on the East End Beach in ...

no_space
Demand for complete audit of faded road markings across Galway City

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a call for a complete audit of faded road mar...

no_space
University of Galway to host technology innovation festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe University of Galway is today hosting a technolog...

no_space
Public consultation launched on redevelopment of Galway Inner Harbour

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public consultation has been launched on the planne...

no_space
Garda appeal after woman seriously injured in Clonberne crash

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for witnesses following a seriou...

no_space
Galway’s coolest arts and crafts event – making tiny journals

By Sally Collins In the back corner of a Galway pub on a Sunday evening, there are grown adult...

no_space
Doran builds musical world close to home

Groove Tube   Mullingar singer/songwriter Peter Doran has been penning songs for sever...

no_space
Government report concludes ring road won’t solve city’s traffic

A new Government report has concluded that the proposed city ring road would not solve Galway’s t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up