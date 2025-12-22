Abbeyknockmoy’s senior citizens enjoy an early Christmas celebration

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 3 minutes read
Abbeyknockmoy’s senior citizens came out in force, full of festive spirit, for their recent Christmas party – the 45th year the event has been held in the village.
According to one of the organisers, Marian Williams, this annual event is an opportunity of togetherness for the eldest community members, kindling a spirit of celebration and camaraderie.
The tradition was introduced to the community in the 1970s, where the Abbeyknockmoy ICA Guild hosted a gathering each year until December 2012.
Old video footage reveals many community members in high spirits, busy chatting at candle lit tables while the more active waltzed around the dance floor.
The traditional ‘Irish’ salad was the main food offering until the community centre opened its new extension in 1982.
The ICA members ensured a Christmas feast was served with several ladies roasting turkeys at home while other members cooked all the trimmings in the centre.
In more recent years, local man Aidan Maloney of Delicious Catering has taken on all the hard work ensuring a culinary banquet is served.
“We pride ourselves on creating an event that breaks down the barriers of social isolation and offers the golden opportunity for our respected seniors to rekindle old friendships and forge new connections,” Marian added.
For over a decade, a small group of volunteers have kept this tradition alive . . . with much drive behind the scenes coming from the memory of the late hurler Michael Coleman.
Marian said that his absence was felt with heartache, but locals recall his stalworth approach to ensuring this event always went ahead.
“This year’s event was dedicated to his never failing ‘can do’ attitude,” she added.
It is acknowledged that the event can only be made possible through the generous support of the local community.
“Their contributions allow us to continue this much-loved tradition and spread a little Christmas joy to those who need it the most.”
Pictured: A presentation was made by the Abbeyknockmoy Actively Retired Committee to the family of the late Michael Coleman, who passed away during the year, in memory and appreciation of his hard work and commitment to the community, and especially for his role in helping to organise the annual Christmas gathering for older people in the parish. Front: Mary Coleman, Jarlath Coleman, Michael’s wife Mary Coleman; Paddy Coleman, Christy Coleman. Back: Mary Flaherty, Maureen Fahy, Pete Roche TD, Tommy Coleman, Bernie Finn, Micheál Finn, Martin Roche and Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, David Collins. PHOTO: JACINTA FAHY.
