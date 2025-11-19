Abbeyknockmoy widow faces constant threat from flooding

THE home of a widow living outside Abbeyknockmoy is constantly under threat of flooding due to inadequate road drainage on the N63.

Deputy Peter Roche (FG) raised the issue in the Dáil last week as he called for urgent action and funding to address the wider road infrastructure network across East Galway.

“That poor widow has to ring family when there is any forecast of heavy rain,” he said.

“Floodwaters are constantly challenging a private home on the N63, just outside the village of Abbeyknockmoy, where emergency drainage works are required.

“It is not fair or right. A small investment would rectify that for her benefit.”

Deputy Roche voiced concern over what he called a “drastic reduction” in funding for road rehabilitation works across the locality.

He urged the Government and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to prioritise investment in regional road infrastructure, stating that it “is essential TII continues to fund restoration works.”

He pointed to the need for overlays, drainage, and pavement improvements, noting that whenever local representatives contact the area engineer about such works, they are told that TII has no funding available.

In response, Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers said he would raise the matter with the Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, and ask him to take Deputy Roche’s comments into consideration. He added that greater funding certainty will be given to the TII in the coming weeks “when it comes to responding to the needs of projects in East Galway.”

■ Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

Pictured: Deputy Peter Roche