Abbeyknockmoy minors hit goal trail in decisive victory

Author: Ivan Smyth
~ 3 minutes read
Abbeyknockmoy 5-23
Liam Mellows 4-15
By Ivan Smyth in Carnmore
CODY Morrissey’s impressive tally of 0-16 propelled Abbeyknockmoy to the County U-17 C hurling title as they came through a score fest against Liam Mellows in Carnmore on Saturday.
After the outstanding performance of the Abbeyknockmoy midfielder, it is also important to note that Kyle Moran bagged a second half hat trick of goals as Abbeyknockmoy were always a step ahead of a Liam Mellows side who were ably led by Conor Lynskey, as he bagged 2-6 of his own, 2-5 of which came from play.
This was mile a minute stuff as the two sides combined for 47 scores during a thoroughly enjoyable affair. Abbeyknockmoy never trailed as a run of 1-6 without reply at the start of the second quarter ultimately proved crucial. Before that scoring surge, Declan Treacy’s outfit only led 1-3 to 1-2 after James Nevin and Oisín O’Brien netted for their respective sides in a nervy opening that saw the teams combining for eight wides.
But Abbeyknockmoy improved their accuracy in front of the posts and began to gain a stranglehold of the Liam Mellows puckout with Morrissey proving effective as both a disruptor and finisher. Time and again, the Abbeyknockmoy midfielder broke possession his side’s way while Matthew Fox’s batted goal proved a dagger blow.
Liam Mellows did eventually stop the rot with a Callum Flynn major as his move from midfield to the full forward line paid dividends. Yet, Abbeyknockmoy still led 2-13 to 2-5 at half time with Morrissey bagging 0-10 in a superb first half display with four of those efforts coming from play. Liam Mellows did make things interesting as they outscored their foes 0-5 to 0-1 in the opening six minutes of the second half.
But, Morrissey steadied the ship as he bagged a free to kickstart a run of 2-2 without reply as Kyle Moran’s move from centre forward to the edge of the opposition square paid rich dividends as he bagged both goals during this period. The city side briefly rallied again but when Moran completed his hat trick in the 48th minute, it proved the nail in the coffin despite Lynskey’s two late majors.
Pictured: Abbeyknockmoy’s Coby Morrissey is chased by Callum Flynn of Liam Mellows during the County Minor C Hurling Final in Carnmore on Saturday. Photos: Joe Keane.
