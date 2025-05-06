Abbeygormican restoration project wins Silver at Irish Construction Excellence Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Abbeygormican Church Conservation Project has won Silver at the Irish Construction Excellence Awards.

The landmark East Galway project was dedicated to preserving centuries of archaeological and architectural heritage.

The award honoured the meticulous restoration of the Augustinian friary and its blend of 12th, 15th, and 17th-century architecture.

The award was jointly accepted by contractor Mathieu & Mitchell Ltd., the Abbeygormican Cemetery Group, and Galway County Council at a ceremony held in the Convention Centre in Dublin.

County Heritage Officer Marie Mannion said the project exemplifies what can be achieved when communities, heritage professionals, and public bodies work together with a shared vision.