  • Services

Services

Abbeygormican restoration project wins Silver at Irish Construction Excellence Awards

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Abbeygormican restoration project wins Silver at Irish Construction Excellence Awards
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Abbeygormican Church Conservation Project has won Silver at the Irish Construction Excellence Awards.

The landmark East Galway project was dedicated to preserving centuries of archaeological and architectural heritage.

The award honoured the meticulous restoration of the Augustinian friary and its blend of 12th, 15th, and 17th-century architecture.

The award was jointly accepted by contractor Mathieu & Mitchell Ltd., the Abbeygormican Cemetery Group, and Galway County Council at a ceremony held in the Convention Centre in Dublin.

County Heritage Officer Marie Mannion said the project exemplifies what can be achieved when communities, heritage professionals, and public bodies work together with a shared vision.

More like this:
no_space
Fire Officers back new Urban Search and Rescue hub for Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFire Officers are giving their backing to a governmen...

no_space
Gardaí investigate as farm gates cut in half in Castlefrench, Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating an incident in Castlefrench,...

no_space
Gardaí investigate assault of woman in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating the assault of a female in S...

no_space
Beautiful home in fantastic location on the market at Raheen, Gort

Farrell Auctioneers, Gort bring to market this beautiful detached family home set on mature lands...

no_space
TY students describe road accident re-enactment in Salthill today as 'shocking' and an 'eye-opener

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTransition Year students have described a road accide...

no_space
Crime rate in Connemara falls sharply in 20- year-period

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe crime rate in Connemara has fallen sharply in the...

no_space
Motorway between Oranmore and the city re-opens fully

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe motorway between Oranmore and the city has fully ...

no_space
Annual sheep information open day returns to Athenry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTeagasc's annual sheep information open day is return...

no_space
City Council offering free nightlife safety training course for youth leaders

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is offering a free night-life saf...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up