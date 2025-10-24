  • Services

Abbey village crowned best in Galway at Tidy Towns comp

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The village of Abbey has been crowned best in Galway at Ireland’s Tidy Towns competition.

Milltown were crowned County Second, and Clarinbridge in third, while there were also two Galway winners for the sustainable development goals award.

Kinvara have been crowned the winner in the large town or urban centre category, while Woodford scooped the top sustainability prize in the village/small town category.

Several other areas were also awarded medals – Galway City Centre got Gold, Ballygar received Silver, while Bronze Medals went to Tuam and Oranmore

The top national prize of Ireland’s Tidiest Town went to Carrick-on-Shannon, County Leitrim, which was also named the Tidiest Small Town.

There were a record level of entrants this year with over 900 towns and villages in the mix.

