Abba Esque live show

It is now 45 years since Abba won the Eurovision, with one of the most successful songs of all time, ‘Waterloo’. The single became a No. 1 hit in several countries and went on to sell nearly six million copies, making it one of the best-selling singles in history.

At the 50th anniversary celebration of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005, it was chosen as the best song in the competition’s history. The hits are endless, Mamma Mia, SOS, Money, Money, Money, Chiquitita, Dancing Queen, Does Your Mother Know, Fernando, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight), Honey Honey, Does Your Mother Know and so many more timeless hits. The Abba Esque tribute act are considered Ireland’s number one show to honour Abba. Their success over the past 21 years has been phenomenal making them without question Ireland’s most successful tribute show performing in excess of 150 sell out concerts each year.

They were recently asked to join with the RTE Concert Orchestra to perform in the National Concert Hall.

You can catch them live this Friday (May 24) in the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa. Tickets are €22.50 at the venue or available online from Ticketstop.ie.