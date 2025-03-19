  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

A thousand properties for short-term let in Galway but substantially fewer long-term

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

A thousand properties for short-term let in Galway but substantially fewer long-term
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

More than a thousand properties are listed for short-term let across Galway city and county.

The national housing charity has compared this to listings on Daft.ie, which shows there are substantially fewer properties available for long-term rent.

Threshold has analysed Inside Airbnb data, which shows there are 577 properties listed in the county, with 432 listed in the city.

Meanwhile, on Daft.ie there are currently just 36 properties available for long-term rent in the city, and 86 in the county.

The data from Threshold also shows that there’s a large number of hosts with multiple properties out for short- term let across the country.

This is also the case in Galway – with just 290 hosts and 1,009 properties on Airbnb

More like this:
no_space
Plans lodged for apartment block at city's Monivea Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged for an apartment block at Moni...

no_space
Ciaran Cannon appointed to high level position with online educator Alison

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFormer Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has ...

no_space
Upgrade works to get underway on pipe near Headford that's burst repeatedly in recent years

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUpgrade works are to get underway next month on a pip...

no_space
Northwest fairing better for declining nitrogen levels in rivers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAreas of the midlands and north west are fairing bett...

no_space
An Post confirms Oranmore Post Office will reopen tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOranmore Post Office will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, ...

no_space
Ability West shows off beach chairs

Ability West marked the global celebration of International Wheelchair Day by showcasing its comm...

no_space
Minister Calleary announces €1 million investment for Agricultural Shows for 2025

A total of 123 Agricultural Shows across the country are to share a pot of €1 million in funding ...

no_space
International Women’s Day Lunch hears of global battle on gender inequality

First Lady Sabina Higgins led the distinguished guests at a very special International Women’s Da...

no_space
Gardai make specific appeal in relation to fatal crash in Barna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are renewing an appeal for information in rela...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up