A thousand properties for short-term let in Galway but substantially fewer long-term

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

More than a thousand properties are listed for short-term let across Galway city and county.

The national housing charity has compared this to listings on Daft.ie, which shows there are substantially fewer properties available for long-term rent.

Threshold has analysed Inside Airbnb data, which shows there are 577 properties listed in the county, with 432 listed in the city.

Meanwhile, on Daft.ie there are currently just 36 properties available for long-term rent in the city, and 86 in the county.

The data from Threshold also shows that there’s a large number of hosts with multiple properties out for short- term let across the country.

This is also the case in Galway – with just 290 hosts and 1,009 properties on Airbnb