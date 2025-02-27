A slow start proves fatal for Galway League on home turf

-
-
Author: Mike Rafferty
~ 4 minutes read
Galway League 2
Waterford League 3
By Mike Rafferty in Drom
AN impressive Oscar Traynor Cup qualifying campaign in which they topped their group set up the Galway League for a quarter-final against Waterford on Sunday and while the contest was competitive, the home side were always chasing the game after they found themselves two down at the break.
Conditions were very difficult at times and brutal at others in Drom, but a much changed Galway side just left themselves too much to do. With a gale blowing across the park that probably slightly favoured the home side in the opening half, they just never got to the pitch of the game, as the visitors looked more assured.
The second half was a different story as Galway enjoyed more possession and offered a greater threat, but while their contributions in the last third of the park improved, they just troubled the visitors on too few occasions. Waterford were backboned by six players from Villa FC and, of course, they are drawn to face Salthill Devon in the FAI Junior Cup in two weeks time.
They were not concerned about exposing their players to the watching Devon eyes, while in total contrast just two Devon players started, as four more who played in the last game against Sligo-Leitrim were not available for a variety of reasons.
Waterford certainly displayed an ability to pass the ball about more freely in the opening exchanges, but the home side had their best chance of the half when Padraig Cunningham latched on to an Aaron Neay pass, but could not get the better of the advancing Gavin Buckley.
Kody McCann had a few half chances, but was indecisive with his output. A Colm Whelan shot that drifted over was their only other opportunity of note in that first half. Meanwhile, the visitors struck twice and got the opener on 26 minutes when poor defensive cover allowed Conor Kilgannon a free shot on goal and his close range header ten minutes later made it 2-0.
The weather had calmed a bit for a spell on the resumption, while Galway’s performance also improved as they took the game to the visitors. The football was a bit sharper as Timmy Molloy and Ger O’Riordan gave them some forward momentum, but for all of that the Waterford defence was giving little away.
Cunningham departed the fray with an ankle injury just after the restart, with Colm Whelan repositioned to lead the line as Calum Browne was introduced. A McCann cross offered Neary a chance, but he pushed his shot wide of the target. As Browne and McCann tried to offer some width and provide some ammunition for the home side, they were rewarded when Whelan applied a low finish on 77 minutes to pull one back.
However, the home side never built on that as Waterford, with Darryl Walsh, Dylan Stickel and Luke Walsh to the fore, continued to make an impression on the game. A smart TJ Forde save denied Aaron O’Connor, before the goalkeeper was less than perfect when he allowed a Kilgannon shot from outside the box through his hands, as the son of a Caltra native completed his hat trick.
An additional time goal by Ben McDonnell did pull one more back for the Galway League, but it was too late to rescue matters.
Galway League: Forde, O’Gorman, Duffy, Ward, B. Molloy, O’Riordan (Waweru 68mins), T. Molloy, Neary (McDonnell 88), McCann, Cunningham (Browne inj. 51, Whelan.
Waterford League: Buckley, Hodanu (Carney 88), Browne, D. Walsh, Stickel, L. Walsh, Kilgannon, O’Connor, Binions (Ahearn 88), Masood (Tamen 84), Brennan (Daly 84).
Referee: Paul Malone (Mullingar).
Pictured: The Galway League team which lost out to the Waterford League in the Oscar Traynor Cup quarter-final in Drom on Sunday. Back row, left to right: Colm Whelan, Ben Molloy, TJ Forde, Nathan Ward and Padraig Cunningham. Front row: Aaron Neary, Kody McCann, Luke O’Gorman, Ger O’Riordan, Timmy Molloy and Adam Duffy.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Is the best place for your phone in a sealed pouch?
A Different View with Dave O’Connell We all lost our phones when we went to see Tommy Tiernan ...
Barna-born solicitor made partner in leading law firm
A Barna-born legal expert who specialises in Irish corporate law has been appointed by top law fi...
Galway entrepreneurs will get practical tips to navigate AI business challenges
Startup founders, entrepreneurs and SMEs from all over Galway are being invited to attend a speci...
Leonard’s goal puts the seal on a convincing Galway win
Galway 1-14 Westmeath 0-3 DARREN KELLY AT TUAM STADIUM GALWAY’S ladies footballers provi...
Our political landscape has changed irrevocably
World of Politics with Harry McGee Dick Walsh was a celebrated political journalist who worked...
Gritty Galway make ideal start to league campaign
Galway 0-13 Kilkenny 0-11 GALWAY have appeared in the last five National League camogie fin...
Devastating storm flattened nearly 60,000 acres of forestry
CLOSE on 60,000 acres of forestry across the country were flattened by Storm Éowyn with a signifi...
Helping hand for students in need
A grant scheme run by Galway Lions Club offers financial support to people who are struggling wit...
Majestic Claregalway boys pull off sensational triumph
Coláiste Bhaile Chláir 1-21 Kilkenny CBS 0-20 By Niall McIntyre in Banagher A late Rona...