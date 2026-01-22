A good farming year reflected in tractor sales across country

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
A GENERALLY positive financial year in farming has been reflected in the sale of new tractors around the country in 2025, which were up by 14%, or 250 units, as compared to 2024.
Sales of new tractors in the Republic of Ireland passed the 2,000 mark [2,067] in 2025 with Cork topping the purchasing league on 295 new machines, followed by Tipperary on 197, Wexford 120, Meath 113, and Kilkenny 109.
Across Galway, a total of 106 new tractors were purchased in 2025 – the sixth highest county for the sale of new tractors last year.
In keeping with the nationwide trend, the most new tractors were sold in Galway during the month of January [28], followed by 18 in April.
According to figures released by FTMTA [the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association Ltd. headquartered in Naas], 63 new tractors were bought in Mayo last year; 61 in Roscommon; 29 in Sligo; 19 in Leitrim and 92 in Clare.
The FTMTA statistics also indicate that the most popular power range of tractors sold was in the 161 horsepower to 200hp category, accounting for nearly 25% of all new sales. A close second as regards power bands, was in the 141hp to 160hp range, which made up over 22% of all new sales.
According to the FTMTA data, there were 2,971 imported used tractors through 2025 registered for the first time in the 26-counties – an increase of 204 units, or 7.4%, as compared to 2024.
Conversely in the UK, new tractor sales were at their lowest levels since pre-1940 – down 14% as compared to 2024 figures. Across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, a total of 8,791 units were sold in 2025.
In the Republic of Ireland, new tractor sales peaked in January [382], followed by July [352], April [291], and May [249].
